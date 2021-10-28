Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2021 – Bank of America had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

10/15/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/15/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

9/13/2021 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $395.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

