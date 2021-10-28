Analysts Offer Predictions for The Community Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Community Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Community Financial has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,800,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,759,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Community Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

