Analysts Offer Predictions for S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

STBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

