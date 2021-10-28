Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

