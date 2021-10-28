Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

EQX stock opened at C$9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.46.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

