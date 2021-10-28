Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter.
EQX stock opened at C$9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.46.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
