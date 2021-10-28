Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report sales of $17.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $21.54 million. Xencor posted sales of $35.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $184.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $233.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.28 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $170.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 718.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 133,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

