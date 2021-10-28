Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.32. 344,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,859. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

