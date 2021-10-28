Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Franklin Covey also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FC stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $588.51 million, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,173 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 59,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

