Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 511.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTT. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.22 million, a P/E ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

