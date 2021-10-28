Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the lowest is $3.47 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

Shares of BLL traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,125. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ball by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ball by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,283,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

