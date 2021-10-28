Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PDM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.