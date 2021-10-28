Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.70. 533,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,063. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.42. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $438.36.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

