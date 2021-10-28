Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,760,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 815.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $155.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

