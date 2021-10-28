Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXK shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $898.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.