Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

CVCY opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $253.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

