Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post sales of $553.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.22 million and the lowest is $549.10 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $501.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,281,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

APO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.53. 37,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.