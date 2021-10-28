Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.28. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 354,431 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,414. Amedisys has a one year low of $137.82 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average is $227.22.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.