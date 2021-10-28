Amundi Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 444,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

MRNA opened at $340.88 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $653,911,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,178,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,250 shares of company stock worth $142,029,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

