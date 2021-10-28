Amundi Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $523.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $536.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

