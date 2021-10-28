Amundi Takes $92.87 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 338,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $92,870,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $299.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.72 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $214.93 and a one year high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.01 and its 200-day moving average is $280.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

