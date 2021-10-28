Amundi Takes $124.80 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,622,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.