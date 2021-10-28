Amundi Purchases Shares of 331,903 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,602,000. Amundi owned about 0.29% of Ameriprise Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

AMP stock opened at $296.32 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $307.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

