Amundi Purchases Shares of 268,060 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 268,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cintas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $422.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $432.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

