Amundi Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $89,133,000. Amundi owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,461.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $985.05 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,502.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.