Amundi Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Amundi bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 862,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

