Amundi Makes New $118.21 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amundi purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,378,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,212,000. Amundi owned about 0.41% of CBRE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $106.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

