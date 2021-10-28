Amundi Makes New $110.56 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,863,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,560,000. Amundi owned about 0.38% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
