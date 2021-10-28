Amundi Makes New $100.82 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Amundi bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,370,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after buying an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,207,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,826,000 after buying an additional 92,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

