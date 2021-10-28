Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Announces Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $80.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

