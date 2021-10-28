Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,501,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,988 over the last 90 days. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

