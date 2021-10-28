American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMH opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

