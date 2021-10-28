American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for approximately 1.0% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Robotti Robert owned about 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 17,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,729. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

