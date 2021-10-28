American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 146,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,800. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

