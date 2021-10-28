Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) Shares Up 1.2%

Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. 1,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 25,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.