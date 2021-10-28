Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $82,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 355,826 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 229,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

