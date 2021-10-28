Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 347.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102,963 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

CAT traded up $7.23 on Thursday, hitting $203.36. The company had a trading volume of 195,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.