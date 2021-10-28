Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,884 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $18,153,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $489.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $216.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $492.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.