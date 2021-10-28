Amalgamated Bank Has $79.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,438 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $79,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

HD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $372.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $392.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.61 and its 200-day moving average is $325.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

