Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103,478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,012. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.00.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

