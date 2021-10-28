Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 12,125 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HCI Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCI Group by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HCI Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,298,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group stock opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

