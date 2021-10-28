Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $13.52 Million Investment in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,415,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,520,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.14% of Nautilus Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

