Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $8.38 Million in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 347,847 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth about $1,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Materialise by 29.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth about $4,837,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MTLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

