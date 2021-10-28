Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $14.41 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 376.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

