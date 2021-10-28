Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 200,000 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,248,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.10% of TuSimple at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $581,577,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.