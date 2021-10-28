Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 584,713 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 584,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

