Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,864,523 Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,864,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.06% of Origin Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 257.95, a current ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Origin Materials news, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700 in the last ninety days.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

