Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,594,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.89% of 23andMe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ME. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $14,321,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at 12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.41. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of 7.01 and a 52 week high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ME. assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

