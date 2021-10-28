Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS: ALVOF) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Alvopetro Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 44.77% 22.26% 15.14% Alvopetro Energy Competitors -33.60% -42.03% 2.59%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy Competitors 2120 10606 15239 530 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 7.52%. Given Alvopetro Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alvopetro Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million $5.71 million 28.21 Alvopetro Energy Competitors $5.47 billion -$636.92 million -13.88

Alvopetro Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 14.4% and pay out -1,444.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy peers beat Alvopetro Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.