Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY21 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.580-$4.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,424,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

