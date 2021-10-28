Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a PE ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

